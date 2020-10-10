WWE Announces 1st Round Picks From Tonight’s Draft

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened the first round of the 2020 WWE Draft on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode and announced several picks.

RAW picked WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) to stay on the red brand. SmackDown picked Seth Rollins to come from RAW. SmackDown also picked WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to stay on the brand.

Stay tuned for more from the WWE Draft, which will wrap with Monday’s RAW episode. Below is an updated look at Draft picks from tonight’s SmackDown

WWE DRAFT MOVES FROM NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN

ROUND 1

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stays on RAW

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka stays on RAW

* The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) stays on RAW

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown

* Seth Rollins goes from RAW to SmackDown

ROUND 2