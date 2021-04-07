WWE Announces 2020 And 2021 Hall Of Fame Legacy Wing Inductees

WWE announced the Legacy Wing inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 at tonight’s induction ceremony special.

The following inductees were announced for 2020-

-Ray “The Crippler” Stevens

-Brickhouse Brown

-“Dr. Death” Steve Williams-

-Baron Michele Leone

-Gary Hart

The following inductees were announced for 2021-

-Dick The Bruiser

-Pez Whatley

-Buzz Sawyer

-Ethel Johnson

-Paul Boesch

WWE first introduced the Legacy Wing of the Hall of Fame in 2016. Inductees into this wing are from various eras of pro wrestling, going back to the early 20th century.