WWE Announces 2020 NXT Year End Award Winners

The winners of the WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Awards were announced during tonight’s final NXT episode of 2020.

The Male Competitor of the Year Award went to Adam Cole, while Female Competitor of the Year went to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Shirai also won the award for Overall Competitor of the Year. The award for Match of the Year went to NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly for their “Takeover: 31” main event, which saw Balor retain.

Below is the full list of categories, nominees and winners for Breakout Star of the Year, Rivalry of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Male Competitor of the Year, Female Competitor of the Year, Overall Competitor of the Year, Event of the Year, Future Star of the Year, and Match of the Year.

Breakout Star of the Year

* Pat McAfee

* Damian Priest

* Shotzi Blackheart (WINNER)

* Cameron Grimes

* Dexter Lumis

* Timothy Thatcher

* Raquel Gonzalez

* Santos Escobar

* Ilja Dragunov

Rivalry of the Year

* Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee (WINNER)

* Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

* Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

* Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Tag Team of the Year

* The Undisputed Era (WINNER)

* Oney and Danny

* Breezango

* Imperium

* Gallus

* Legado Del Fantasma

Male Competitor of the Year

* Finn Bálor

* Adam Cole (WINNER)

* Johnny Gargano

* Keith Lee

* WALTER

* Tommaso Ciampa

Female Competitor of the Year

* Rhea Ripley

* Io Shirai (WINNER)

* Candice LeRae

* Dakota Kai

* Kay Lee Ray

* Tegan Nox

Overall Competitor of the Year

* Adam Cole

* Io Shirai (WINNER)

Event of the Year

* Takeover: Blackpool 2

* Takeover: Portland

* Takeover: In Your House

* Great American Bash

* Takeover: XXX

* Takeover: 31

* Halloween Havoc

* Takeover: WarGames (WINNER)

Future Star of the Year

* Austin Theory (WINNER)

* Jake Atlas

* Leon Ruff

* Kacy Catanzaro

* Kayden Carter

* Indi Hartwell

* Xia Li

* A-Kid

* Aoife Valkyrie

* Pretty Deadly

Match of the Year

* Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match – Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano – Super Tuesday

* Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor > NXT Title Match – Super Tuesday II

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa – One Final Beat

* Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly > NXT Title Match – TakeOver 31 (WINNER)

* Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole > Great American Bash

* Ladder Match for North American Championship – Takeover XXX

* Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae > TLS Women’s Championship Match – Halloween Havoc

* Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER > NXT UK Title Match – NXT UK TV

* Men’s WarGames Match

* Women’s WarGames Match

* Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte – TakeOver: In Your House

* Gallus vs. Imperium vs. GYV vs. Andrews/Webster – Ladder Match – TakeOver: Blackpool 2

* Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin – TakeOver: Blackpool 2

* Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano – NXT TV

* Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – Fight Pit