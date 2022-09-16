WWE Announces 25 Additional Dates to Live Event Schedule

WWE has announced 25 new live events for the remainder of the year 2022 and one show for the year 2023.

In addition to the dates that have already been announced for the remaining part of the year, the newly announced dates include the annual Holiday Tour as well as the first SmackDown of the following year. On Friday, September 23, tickets will go on sale for the live events.

Recent reports suggested that WWE intended to hold their traditional post-Christmas live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City; however, the announcement made today does not include this event. We anticipate having an update available in the near future.

Here is the full list of events WWE issued to us today:

The schedule includes:

* Friday, November 18: SmackDown®– XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

* Sunday, November 20: Sunday Stunner® – Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

* Friday, November 25: SmackDown – Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I.

* Sunday, November 27: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME

* Friday, December 2: SmackDown – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

* Saturday, December 3: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y.

* Sunday, December 4: SuperShow Holiday Tour – VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Va.

* Monday, December 5: Raw® – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

* Friday, December 9: SmackDown – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

* Saturday, December 10: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich.

* Saturday, December 10: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, W. Va.

* Sunday, December 11: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich.

* Sunday, December 11: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W. Va.

* Monday, December 12: Raw – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

* Friday, December 16: SmackDown – Allstate Arena in Chicago

* Saturday, December 17: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Ill.

* Sunday, December 18: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.

* Monday, December 19: Raw – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

* Monday, December 26: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

* Wednesday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

* Wednesday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

* Thursday, December 29: WWE Live Holiday Tour – FTX Arena in Miami

* Friday, December 30: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

* Friday, December 30: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

* Friday, January 6: SmackDown – FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.