WWE Announces 25 Million Instagram Followers

WWE announced the following today-

WWE reaches 25 million followers on Instagram

WWE’s official Instagram channel just reached an incredible milestone of 25 million followers!

It has been nearly a decade since WWE first emerged on the platform, and in that time the WWE Universe has liked, commented on and followed along with WWE’s most celebrated and memorable moments in recent history, from John Cena’s record-tying 16th World Championship victory to Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair making history in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

Reaching this milestone cements WWE’s presence as one of the most followed Instagram channels in the world of sports and entertainment, outpacing the likes of MLB, NHL, NFL and more.

Follow WWE on Instagram here to join 25 million other members of the WWE Universe… and counting!