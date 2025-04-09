WWE Announces 3 Legends As Legacy Inductees For 2025 Hall Of Fame

The 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame is now complete.

Wednesday afternoon, WWE announced Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. and Ivan Koloff as the Legacy Inductees for the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

The three pro wrestling legends will join Triple H, Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, The Natural Disasters and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Bret “The Hitman” Hart from WrestleMania 13 as the completed class of inductees for this year’s ceremony scheduled for WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, NV.

“Each one of these performers left an indelible mark on the history of WWE,” Levesque wrote via X regarding the news. “It is an absolute privilege to honor each of them and their bodies of work.”