WWE Announces 4 Matches For Friday’s Smackdown Episode

A Royal Rumble rematch has been announced for Friday’s post-Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which is being billed as a Super SmackDown episode.

WWE has just announced that Shorty G vs. Sheamus will take place on Friday’s episode. Sheamus made his official in-ring TV return during Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show from Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. He defeated G in that match.

Another rematch was announced for this week’s SmackDown as Roman Reigns and The Usos will face King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a rematch from last Friday. That match was won by Team Reigns.

WWE has also announced a big Fatal 4 Way tag team match with The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival vs. Lucha House Party. The winners will go on to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia next month.

Finally, WWE has announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his title this Friday night on FOX. His challenger will be Braun Strowman.

Below is the current announced line-up for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX:

* Sheamus vs. Shorty G

* Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival vs. Lucha House Party to determine Super ShowDown opponents for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defends against Braun Strowman

Stay tuned for updates on Friday’s SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.