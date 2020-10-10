WWE Announces 4th Round Picks From Tonight’s Draft

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon presided over the fourth round of the 2020 WWE Draft on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode and announced more picks.

RAW picked new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to come from the blue brand, breaking up The New Day. RAW also picked Dana Brooke and Angel Garza to stay on the brand. SmackDown picked Big E and Otis to stay on the brand.

There will also be a Supplemental Draft that takes place on Saturday. Stay tuned for more from the WWE Draft, which will wrap with Monday’s RAW episode. Below is an updated look at Draft picks from tonight’s SmackDown:

WWE DRAFT MOVES FROM NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN

ROUND 1

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stays on RAW

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka stays on RAW

* The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) stays on RAW

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown

* Seth Rollins goes from RAW to SmackDown

ROUND 2

* AJ Styles goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Sasha Banks stays on SmackDown

* Naomi goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Bianca Belair goes from RAW to SmackDown

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax stay on RAW

ROUND 3

* Ricochet stays on RAW

* Jey Uso stays on SmackDown

* Mandy Rose stays on RAW

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio go from RAW to SmackDown

* The Miz and John Morrison go from SmackDown to RAW

ROUND 4

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Woods go from SmackDown to RAW

* Big E stays on SmackDown

* Dana Brooke stays on RAW

* Otis stays on SmackDown

* Angel Garza stays on RAW