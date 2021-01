WWE has announced Riddle and Lucha House Party vs. The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin) in a six-man match for tonight’s RAW.

Here is the updated line up for tonight-

-Riddle and Lucha House Party vs. The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin)

-Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka

-Randy Orton will address the recent fireball attack by Alexa Bliss

Stay tuned to PWMania for live RAW coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.