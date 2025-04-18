WWE Announces Addition Of Two Big Segments For Tonight’s SmackDown In Las Vegas

Wade Barrett will be sitting down with the champion and the challenger for the women’s championship showdown scheduled for WrestleMania 41 tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Heading into tonight’s WrestleMania 41 “go-home show” from the blue brand it has been announced that the SmackDown color-commentator will be sitting down with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and her opponent, Charlotte Flair, in separate one-on-one interviews.

Additionally, tonight’s show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. will feature John Cena and Cody Rhodes appearances, the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Street Profits (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag-Team titles, as well as Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance.

Had the pleasure of chopping it up with the champ @tiffstrattonwwe. Check out my exclusive interview with lil Miss Tiffy-Time tonight on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/z3NACYxtD0 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) April 18, 2025