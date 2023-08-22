WWE Announces Additional Match, Segment For Next Week’s RAW

You can officially pencil in another match and segment for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show.

During this week’s episode, it was announced that Becky Lynch will be going one-on-one against Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match as a tune-up ahead of her Steel Cage showdown against Trish Stratus at WWE Payback 2023.

Also scheduled for next week’s Raw in Memphis, TN. is Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser, as well as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins going face-to-face with “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura.

Make sure to join us here next Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage from Memphis, TN.