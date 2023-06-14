WWE Announces Additional Pair Of Title Matches For “NXT Gold Rush”

You can officially pencil in an additional pair of championship matches for “NXT Gold Rush.”

As previously reported, Shawn Michaels announced during this week’s WWE NXT show that the next two weeks of NXT TV will be dubbed, “NXT Gold Rush.”

The announcement came with the news that Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will be defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker in the main event of next Tuesday night’s show.

Joining that in a new announcement is a NXT North American Championship contest, with Wes Lee putting his title on-the-line against Tyler Bate, with Mustafa Ali serving as special guest referee.

Additionally, the initial announcement noted that Carmelo Hayes will be putting his NXT World Championship up-for-grabs in a title defense against the winner of tonight’s NXT main event between Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov in two weeks.

In another update, it was announced that Tiffany Stratton will make the first defense of her newly won NXT Women’s Championship in two weeks against number one contender Thea Hail.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.