WWE Announces Agreements & Safety Guidelines For WrestleMania 37

WWE has released a list of COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols for WrestleMania 37. They have also released a Liability Waiver & Release with Assumption of Risk & Indemnity Agreement for fans who are purchasing tickets this week.

The Health & Safety Protocols note, “By attending WrestleMania, you acknowledge and agree to the terms and conditions of the LIABILITY WAIVER AND RELEASE; ASSUMPTION OF RISK AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT. These protocols do not replace or supersede any applicable federal, state or local regulations; therefore, these protocols are subject to change in order to remain in compliance with the most recent guidance, as of the date of publish.”

WWE also noted on the health & safety protocols page, “The health and safety of our fans is the top priority, and we have taken enhanced measures to ensure all patrons, staff, and performers in attendance have an enjoyable and safe experience. Raymond James Stadium and WWE are adhering to to local health guidelines and measures. In coordination with Raymond James Stadium, new health protocols are in place to help fans feel confident, safe, and comfortable at WrestleMania!”

WWE also noted that the WrestleMania App will be available to download before the event. The app will include everything fans need to know before attending The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The following Health & Safety Protocols were listed:

WAIVER & HEALTH QUESTIONNAIRE:

* Every person in your party (including children) attending WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium must complete acceptance of Entry Terms, Waiver & Release, and COVID-19 Health Questionnaire. WWE will send a waiver and questionnaire to ticket purchasers via email or information can be accessed via the WrestleMania App. QR codes to download the App will also be accessible on site at Raymond James Stadium. Health questionnaires will only be available on event days starting at 12:00am.

MASKS:

* Guests 5 years or older will be required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose.

* Masks must be worn once the guests enter the security screening area until they leave the stadium unless actively eating or drinking.

* All guests will receive a free KN95 mask upon entry.

* WWE branded masks will be available for purchase at the event.

TEMPERATURE CHECKS:

* All guests will be required to undergo a temperature screening prior to proceeding to the security checkpoints.

SOCIAL DISTANCING:

* Guests are required to follow all social distancing guidelines and physical distancing markers displayed throughout common areas inside and outside the stadium.

* Social distancing markers will assist guests lining up for security screening, restrooms, concessions and when riding elevators and escalators.

* Directional markers will assist guests with traffic flow in the concourse, staircases, elevators and escalators.

* Standing/congregating in open areas or sitting anywhere other than the seat listed on the guests’ ticket is prohibited.

* To keep all guests safe, stadium staff and security will be positioned throughout the venue to monitor and enforce social distancing.

POD SEATING:

* Event capacity will be limited and seating at Raymond James Stadium will be arranged in pods to ensure social distancing.

* Pods will be arranged in groupings of 1 to 6 seats.

* Pods must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided.

* Tickets in a pod may not be sold or transferred to anyone other than family/trusted acquaintances who have chosen to attend the event together unless all such tickets (i.e., the full pod) are being sold or transferred to one party.

* Guests in separate pods are asked to respect one another’s distance to provide a safe environment for everyone at the event.

TICKET POLICY:

* WrestleMania will be 100% mobile ticketing. All tickets will be sold online, no paper tickets.

* Tickets will not be available at the stadium box office.

* All guests age 2 & older are required to have a ticket.

* The official ticketing provider of WrestleMania is Ticketmaster.

* Touchless ticket scanners will allow guests to enter the stadium faster.

* If you don’t have access to mobile ticketing please proceed to the Raymond James Stadium Customer Service tents at your respective gate.

ENHANCED CLEANING & SANITIZATION:

* Hand sanitizer stations will be located around the stadium concourse.

* All high-touch surfaces will be sanitized before, during and after WrestleMania.

* High-touch surfaces include door handles, elevator buttons, handrails, sink handles, toilets, ATMs and other touch screens, turnstiles, vestibules, and water fountains.

CASHLESS TRANSACTION POLICY:

* This will be a cashless event. Only credit cards, debit cards and contactless payment methods will be accepted.

* Reverse ATMs will be available at select locations inside the stadium to convert cash to a universal use VISA card.

NO-BAG POLICY:

* A NO BAG POLICY (including clear and plastic bags) will be in effect. Guests will only be permitted to bring one small clutch purse no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″.

MERCHANDISE:

* All merchandise stands will be cashless. Refer to Cashless Transaction Policy.

* Merchandise will be available inside and outside of Raymond James Stadium.

PARKING:

* Prepaying for parking is highly encouraged via ParkJockey.com or use the ParkJockey App.

* Tailgating is not permitted at Raymond James Stadium

SERVICES FOR GUESTS WITH DISABILITIES:

* Resources for guests needing special accommodations can be found at RaymondJamesStadium.com.

WRESTLEMANIA 2020 TICKETS:

* Please be advised that tickets to WrestleMania 2020 WILL NOT BE HONORED for this event. All questions regarding refunds for tickets for WrestleMania 2020 should be directed to Ticketmaster or the box office where originally purchased. If you purchased tickets through a secondary or resale website, you will need to reach out to your point of purchase for your refund and /or credit options, if available. Refunds for WrestleMania 2020 from Ticketmaster and the box office are only available to the person who directly purchased tickets from that point of sale. If the tickets were transferred to you, you’ll need to transfer them back to the original purchaser (i.e., the person who purchased the tickets at issue directly from Ticketmaster) in order for them to take advantage of any refund options.

The following COVID-19 Warning was also included on the page:

“YOU MUST FOLLOW ALL STADIUM POLICIES, INCLUDING HEALTH AND SAFETY POLICIES, AND POSTED INSTRUCTIONS WHILE IN THE STADIUM AND ON STADIUM GROUNDS. AN INHERENT RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 EXISTS IN ANY PUBLIC PLACE WHERE PEOPLE ARE PRESENT. COVID-19 IS AN EXTREMELY CONTAGIOUS DISEASE THAT CAN LEAD TO SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH. ACCORDING TO THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, SENIOR CITIZENS AND THOSE WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS ARE ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE. BY ENTERING THE STADIUM AND STADIUM GROUNDS, YOU VOLUNTARILY ASSUME ALL RISKS RELATED TO EXPOSURE TO COVID-19.”

You can find additional links for information on the Health & Safety Protocols here.

Regarding the Liability Waiver & Release with Assumption of Risk & Indemnity Agreement, fans must agree to the following: