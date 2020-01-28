WWE Announces Andrade’s Suspension

WWE has confirmed that United States Champion Andrade has been suspended for 30 days due to his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy.

WWE issued the following today to confirm the suspension:

WWE® SUSPENDS MANUEL OROPEZA STAMFORD, CONN., January 28, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) has suspended Manuel Oropeza (Andrade) for 30 days effective immediately, for his first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy.

As noted, Andrade was written off TV last night after Humberto Carrillo dropped him on the exposed concrete following their match on RAW. Andrade retained his title over Carrillo during Sunday’s Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show. He was reportedly informed of the suspension on Monday morning.

