WWE Announces Another New Match For Tonight’s SmackDown



You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Ahead of tonight’s show at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., WWE has confirmed the addition of Pretty Deadly vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland in tag-team action.

Previously announced for the show is the fallout from Jey Uso’s challenge to Roman Reigns, Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the women’s title and the start of the WWE U.S. Championship Invitational.

