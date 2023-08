“The Biggest Party of the Summer” was a well-attended shindig.

During the WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event on Saturday night, WWE announced the attendance after the third match on the show.

Once the Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler MMA rules bout wrapped up, the ring announcer revealed the WWE SummerSlam 2023 attendance of 59,194 fans inside Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.