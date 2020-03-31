WWE Announces Award Nominations

WWE has been nominated for eight Shorty Awards this year.

WWE was nominated for 6 Overall Presence awards, for their channels on the following social media platforms – Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube, and then YouTube again for Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel. They were also nominated for their use of Reddit, and their use of GIFs across social media.

The 12th Annual Shorty Awards will be digital-only this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards will still air on Sunday, May 3, but it will be fully-virtual this year instead of an in-person show from New York City due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Winners will be announced during the digital ceremony, recognizing and honoring work from the calendar year of 2019.

The Shorty Awards have honored the best of social & digital media since 2009, and this will be the first time the ceremony is not an in-person event. You can see the other finalists at ShortyAwards.com.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the 2020 Shorty Awards: