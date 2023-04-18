WWE Announces Bad Bunny For Next Week’s RAW In Chicago, Ill. (4/24/2023)

The WWE Backlash 2023 host will be in attendance next Monday night.

On WWE Monday Night Raw this week, the company announced that the host of WWE Backlash 2023, Bad Bunny, will be at the show.

Bad Bunny last appeared on WWE programming on the Raw After WrestleMania, where he decked Dominik Mysterio before being attacked and put through a table by Damian Priest.

