WWE Announces Big Line Up For SmackDown

WWE has revealed a big segment and two matches for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

It was announced today that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe with Paul Heyman at his side. SmackDown will also feature a Triple Threat with Big E vs. Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin. The winner becoming the new #1 contender to Reigns for a title shot at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 27.

There will also be a Payback rematch on Friday’s SmackDown. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their titles against the former champions – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.