WWE Announces Big Segment For This Week’s SmackDown

Which side will Jey Uso take?

WWE hyped the decision by Jey Uso for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

“The Wise Man” of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, appeared during the show in a backstage segment hyping the decision from Jey Uso for this week’s installment of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Check out the segment hyping things up for this week’s WWE on FOX blue brand show via the video embedded in the tweet below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter feed.

