WWE Announces Braun Strowman To Drive Pace-Car At Sunday’s NASCAR Race

“The Monster Among Men” will be on NASCAR on FOX this weekend.
During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a graphic flashed on the screen and Michael Cole announced that Braun Strowman will be appearing at Sunday’s NASCAR race on FOX.
It was announced that Strowman will appear and drive the pace-car for the NASCAR on FOX race this Sunday at 3:30pm EST.
Sonoma. Sunday on FOX. pic.twitter.com/a9Lk8485K4
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2023
We're ready for some fun out West!
See you soon, @RaceSonoma! pic.twitter.com/wvy8UE5iNu
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 7, 2023