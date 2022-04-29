WWE Announces “Clash At The Castle” Name For Cardiff Event, Update On Tickets

WWE announced the following today for the upcoming UK PPV stadium show in Cardiff-

TICKETS FOR WWE CLASH AT THE CASTLE® AT PRINCIPALITY STADIUM IN CARDIFF ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 20

STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) revealed the name of its first major stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years as WWE Clash at The Castle, emanating from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Tickets for WWE Clash at The Castle will go on sale Friday, May 20. To learn more about registering for an exclusive presale opportunity beginning Wednesday, May 18, please visit https://wwe.com/cardiff-2022-presale.

The name of the show was exclusively revealed by WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre during a WWE Live event at London’s O2 Arena tonight. McIntyre, the first-ever British WWE Champion, said of the announcement: “The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too. Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can’t wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get.”

Here is the logo for Clash At The Castle-

BREAKING: WWE Clash at the Castle takes place LIVE from @principalitysta in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, Sept. 3, and tickets will be available Friday, May 20! #WWECastle @visitwales Details 🇬🇧 https://t.co/H3kwCjTZ4d Register for May 18 presale 🎟 https://t.co/O0q3o1ZPj4 pic.twitter.com/QeWMsdb8G3 — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2022

Drew McIntyre has just announced the name of the UK PPV via a video package. WWE Clash at the Castle. September 3. Cardiff. pic.twitter.com/YPCIRbJunj — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) April 29, 2022

