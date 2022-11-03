WWE Announces Crown Jewel 2022 Press Conference For This Friday In Saudi Arabia

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 continues to wind down.

The final press conference for the special event scheduled for November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022.

WWE made the announcement via their official website and social media on Thursday afternoon.

The WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference will stream live tomorrow at 10:05 AM ET/7:05 AM PT on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

