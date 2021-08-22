WWE Announces Crown Jewel For Saudi Arabia

WWE has confirmed that they will return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2021 in October. WWE aired a promo for Crown Jewel during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, confirming their return to Saudi Arabia for October. You can see the promo below, which features male and female Superstars.

WWE noted that they are “set to make history in its legendary return to Saudi Arabia” this October. It’s believed that the event will be held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. No actual date was given past the month of October, but it was previously reported that the event will take place on Thursday, October 21. WWE has not confirmed that date as of this writing.

Here is the new Crown Jewel promo-