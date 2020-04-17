WWE Announces Details For MITB Matches At WWE HQ

WWE has confirmed that the Money In the Bank pay-per-view will feature the men’s and women’s Ladder Matches from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The announcers on tonight’s SmackDown noted that the matches will begin on the bottom floor of the building known as Titan Tower. The matches will continue through three floors and the MITB briefcases will be up on the roof. The participants must make it to the roof to get to the briefcases.

As noted, WWE filmed material for Money In the Bank at HQ in Stamford earlier this week, including content up on the roof. It looks like this is what was filmed.

The tagline used in a promo during SmackDown on FOX read, “Climb The Corporate Ladder!” Corey Graves and Michael Cole were billing the 2020 MITB matches as the most unique ever.

Stay tuned for updates on Money In the Bank, which takes place on May 10. Below is a new poster for the unique event: