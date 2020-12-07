WWE Announces Details On The Return Of The Slammy Awards

WWE has officially announced the 2020 Slammy Awards for Wednesday, December 23. The Slammys will cover the best of RAW and SmackDown, and will air at 10am ET on the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the WWE website.

Here is WWE’s full announcement on the awards-

The 2020 Slammy Awards: The Best of RAW and SmackDown coming Wednesday, Dec. 23 to WWE Network and digital platforms

It’s SLAMMY season!

WWE’s biggest award show makes its triumphant return when The 2020 SLAMMY Awards: The Best of Raw and SmackDown stream live on WWE Network and WWE’s digital and social platforms on Wednesday, December 23 at 10 AM ET.

But what’s an award show without a list of categories and nominees? The SLAMMY Awards being given out this year will be:

* Superstar of the Year

* Match of the Year

* Rivalry of the Year

* Tag Team of the Year

* Return of the Year

* Ring Gear of the Year

* Breakout Star of the Year

* Female Superstar of the Year

* Male Superstar of the Year

* Moment of the Year

The best part of it all? You, the WWE Universe, will be voting to decide the winners of the first five awards listed above! Voting is now open, so be sure to make your voice heard for your favorite WWE Superstars and matches of 2020.

The nominees for these awards are as follows:

Superstar of the Year – VOTE HERE

* Drew McIntyre

* Roman Reigns

* Randy Orton

* Braun Strowman

* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Asuka

* Sasha Banks

* Bayley

* Becky Lynch

* Charlotte Flair

Match of the Year – VOTE HERE

* Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36

* The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020

* Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020

* AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020

* Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

* Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020

* Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020

* Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – Royal Rumble 2020

Rivalry of the Year – VOTE HERE

* Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family

* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* Edge vs. Randy Orton

* Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

* R-Truth vs. The World

* Lana vs. Announcer Tables

Tag Team of the Year – VOTE HERE

* The Golden Role Models

* Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

* The New Day

* The Street Profits

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Return of the Year – VOTE HERE

* Edge

* Roman Reigns

* MVP

vGoldberg

* Sami Zayn

Voting in the above categories ends Friday, December 11, so make sure your voice is heard!

Additional nominee lists are as follows:

Ring Gear of the Year

* Charlotte Flair

* Sasha Banks

* Seth Rollins

* The New Day

* Bianca Belair

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Carmella

Breakout Star of the Year

* Dominik Mysterio

* Bianca Belair

* Otis

* The Street Profits

* Murphy

Female Superstar of the Year

* Asuka

* Sasha Banks

* Bayley

* Becky Lynch

* Charlotte Flair

Male Superstar of the Year

* Drew McIntyre

* Roman Reigns

* Randy Orton

* Braun Strowman

* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Moment of the Year

* The Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020

* Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship: WrestleMania 36

* Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy: Raw, May 11, 2020

* Edge returns in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020

* The New Day’s farewell address: SmackDown, Oct. 16, 2020

* Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite: SmackDown, August 28, 2020

* Bayley betrays Sasha Banks: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2020

* The New Day gets drafted to different brands: Raw, Oct. 12, 2020

Tune in to see the winners revealed when The 2020 SLAMMY Awards stream live on WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, on Wednesday, December 23 at 10 AM ET!