WWE Announces Edge For Monday’s RAW

Edge is scheduled to be on Monday’s RAW to address his WrestleMania future.

It’s been rumored that Edge vs. AJ Styles will take place at WrestleMania 38 but nothing was confirmed after Edge’s open challenge promo on this week’s RAW. WWE has now announced that Edge will be back on RAW to address his WrestleMania future and potentially announce his opponent.

Here is the current lineup for Monday’s RAW from Columbus OH:

-Edge will address his WrestleMania future

-Damian Priest defends the WWE United States Championship against Finn Balor