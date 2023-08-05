WWE Announces Edge’s 25th Anniversary Celebration For SmackDown In Two Weeks

A big segment is official for WWE Friday Night SmackDown in two weeks.

During this week’s WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of the show, a big segment was announced for the weekly WWE on FOX show in two weeks time.

In two weeks, WWE Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the hometown of WWE Hall of Fame legend Edge, where The Rated-R Superstar will celebrate 25 years in WWE with a big celebration.

