WWE Announces European Tour For April 2023

WWE announced a four-date European tour that will begin on April 26, 2023, and end on April 29.

The full tour schedule is as follows:

* WWE Live – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena (Wednesday, April 26, 2023)

* WWE Live – Manchester, UK – AO Arena (Thursday, April 27, 2023)

* WWE Live – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena (Friday, April 28, 2023)

* WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Paris, France – Accor Arena (Saturday, April 29, 2023)

WWE issued the following:

WWE Live returns to the U.K., Northern Ireland and France in April 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2022 – WWE Live will return to Birmingham (UK) on Wednesday, April 26, Manchester (UK) on Thursday, April 27, Belfast (Northern Ireland) on Friday, April 28 and Paris (France) on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Bobby Lashley, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Bayley, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Finn Bálor and many more*. Tickets for WWE Live are available at the following links:

WWE Live – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena (Wednesday, April 26, 2023)

Presale available this Wednesday, October 26 at 9am BST

General sale available this Friday, October 28 at 9am BST

www.bookingsdirect.com

WWE Live – Manchester, UK – AO Arena (Thursday, April 27, 2023)

Presale available this Wednesday, October 26 at 9am BST

General sale available this Friday, October 28 at 9am BST

www.bookingsdirect.com

WWE Live – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena (Friday, April 28, 2023)

Presale available this Wednesday, October 26 at 9am BST

General sale available this Friday, October 28 at 9am BST

www.aikenpromotions.com

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Paris, France – Accor Arena (Saturday, April 29, 2023)

Presale available this Thursday, October 27 at 10am CEST

General sale available this Friday, October 28 at 10am CEST

www.ticketmaster.fr

*Talent subject to change.