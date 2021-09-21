WWE Announces Extreme Rules Stipulation For Universal Championship Match

WWE has announced that “The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules will now be held under Extreme Rules.

The WWE Extreme Rules PPV will take place this Sunday 9/26 from Columbus Ohio. Here is the updated lineup-

WWE Universal Championship “Extreme Rules” Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. The Demon

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE United States Championship Triple Threat: Damian Priest (C) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (C) vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Street Profits

-Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

