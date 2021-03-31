WWE Announces Featured Guests For The Bump And After The Bell

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been announced for this week’s “After The Bell” podcast from WWE. This will be The Hulkster’s first appearance on the show. Hogan will speak with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph about hosting WrestleMania 37 with Titus O’Neil, and more. The show drops every Tuesday morning via Spotify and other podcast platforms.

– WWE has announced a loaded line-up for tomorrow’s new episode of The Bump. Three WWE Hall of Famers will be appearing – Trish Stratus, Mick Foley and Jerry Lawler. Foley will be there to promote the new WWE Untold documentary on his WrestleMania 22 match against WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Carmella, Sami Zayn and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day have also been announced to appear. The Bump airs at 10am ET via Peacock, the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch.