WWE Announces Final Name For The NXT Gauntlet Eliminator, Reason For Trademark Revealed

Bronson Reed has been announced as the fifth and final entrant for the first-ever WWE NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match. Reed joins Kushida, Kyle O’Reilly, Cameron Grimes and Timothy Thatcher in the 5-man match to air on Wednesday’s NXT episode. The winner will become the new #1 contender for a title match with NXT Champion Finn Balor at Takeover on Sunday, October 4.

The Gauntlet Eliminator will see two Superstars start the match, and a new competitor will enter every 4 minutes. The only way to be eliminated is by pinfall or submission. The last competitor standing will be crowned the new #1 contender for a title match with Balor at Takeover.

On a related note, it was reported earlier how WWE recently filed to trademark the “Take Off To Takeover” name. WWE is now using that name as the special title for Wednesday’s episode. It’s interesting that they are using “Take Off To Takeover” for the episode that airs before the go-home episode. The final show before Takeover will air on September 30.

Below is the current listing for NXT’s Take Off To Takeover episode on Wednesday:

* Gauntlet Eliminator with Bronson Reed, Kushida, Kyle O’Reilly, Cameron Grimes and Timothy Thatcher, to determine the new #1 contender for NXT Champion Finn Balor at Takeover

* Battle Royal with Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Aliyah, Xia Li, and Indi Hartwell to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai for a title shot at Takeover