WWE Announces First-Ever Immortal Moment Inductee For 2025 Hall Of Fame

“The Texas Rattlesnake” and “The Excellence of Execution” will once again take their rightful place in pro wrestling history when WWE brings “The Grandest Stage of Them All” to “Sin City” next month.

At the WWE SmackDown taping today at the O2 Arena in London, England, it was announced that the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Bret “The Hitman” Hart match from WrestleMania 13 will be inducted as the first “Immortal Moment” inductee in the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV.

They will join other inductees that includes Lex Luger, Triple H, The Natural Disasters and Kamala.