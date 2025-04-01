WWE Announces Format For Upcoming WWE ID Championship Tournaments

WWE announced the format for the upcoming WWE ID Championship Tournaments via their official Twitter (X). This comes after it was previously revealed that the tournament will kick off during WrestleMania 41 weekend, with matches taking place at GCW and FSW events.

WWE ID wrote, “The tournament to crown the first ever WWE ID Champions will have the following format:

– The Men’s Championship will see a double elimination Opening Round. When a competitor loses two matches, they are eliminated.

– The Opening Round will continue across various independent wrestling promotions until there are four remaining.

– The final four will compete in a single elimination format.

– The Women’s Championship will be determined in a round robin format, which will take place in various independent wrestling promotions.

The WWE ID Tournament will begin during #WrestleMania week in Las Vegas. Check the graphics for info.”