WWE Announces Four Money In The Bank Qualifiers For Next Week’s SmackDown

You can officially pencil in a handful of matches for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

During this week’s post-Night Of Champions edition of the show, it was announced that four Money In The Bank qualifying matches will be taking place on next week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television program.

Scheduled for next week in Money in the Bank qualifying action is Iyo Sky vs. Shotzi, Bayley vs. Michin, Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali and Butch vs. Baron Corbin.

