On Saturday, WWE announced Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The Creed Brothers in a Tornado Tag-Team Match for the November 25 episode of WWE Raw.

Also scheduled for the 11/25 show:

* Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax (Women’s WarGames Advantage Match)

* New Day vs. Alpha Academy

* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

