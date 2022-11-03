WWE Announces Full Week of Events for WrestleMania 39 Week

WWE issued the following:

WrestleMania® Goes Hollywood With Full Week of Events in Los Angeles

Tickets Go on Sale Friday, November 18 for Friday Night SmackDown®/2023 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, NXT® Stand & Deliver® and Monday Night Raw® at Crypto.com Arena

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced three additional events at Crypto.com Arena as part of WrestleMania Week in Los Angeles:

– Friday, March 31: Friday Night SmackDown/2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

– Saturday, April 1: NXT Stand & Deliver

– Monday, April 3: Monday Night Raw

Tickets for all three events go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 am PT via AXS.com. Special three-day event combo tickets will be available this Monday, November 7 at 10 am PT.

WrestleMania 39 goes Hollywood and takes place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 live from SoFi Stadium. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster. Fans from all 50 states and 58 countries have already made their plans to be in attendance.

Over the past decade, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. Additional WrestleMania Week events will be announced in the near future.