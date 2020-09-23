WWE Announces Guests For Sunday Edition Of The Bump Before Clash Of Champions

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The injured Jimmy Uso has been announced for the special Clash of Champions edition of WWE’s The Bump, which will air on the WWE Network at 4pm ET this Sunday. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn will also appear. Kayla Braxton was off The Bump today, but she will be back for Sunday’s special episode.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR