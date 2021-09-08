WWE Announces Heart Operation For Triple H

WWE has announced that Triple H underwent heart surgery last week after a cardiac event. The following statement was issued-

Paul “Triple H” Levesque health update

STAMFORD, Conn., September 8, 2021 – WWE issued the following statement today regarding Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development:

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”