WWE Announces How To Nominate Superstars For 2021 People’s Choice Awards

WWE announced the following today-

Nominate your favorite Superstars for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards NOW

The countdown is on to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards!

To kick things off, the People’s Choice Awards is calling for fan nominations. Nominate your favorite WWE Superstars before official voting even begins starting today through Thursday, Oct. 14, by clicking here.

Participating is the perfect way to increase the likelihood that your Superstar picks making the cut, landing a spot on the People’s Choice Awards ballot when official official voting for the 40 award categories begins on Oct. 27.

Nominate Superstars in the following categories:

*Male Movie Star of The Year

John Cena

*TV Show of The Year

Raw

SmackDown

*Reality Show Of The Year

Miz & Mrs.

*Reality Star Of The Year

The Miz

*Beauty Influencer of The Year

The Bella Twins

*Game Changer of The Year

Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair headline WrestleMania