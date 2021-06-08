WWE Announces Injury To Gran Metalik

Gran Metalik is currently injured, according to WWE. This week’s RAW saw Lince Dorado represent Lucha House Party in the Tag Team Battle Royal, which saw The Viking Raiders earn a future title shot from RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. Dorado worked the match by himself after WWE announced that Metalik was injured.

There’s no word on what kind of injury Metalik is dealing with, but he last wrestled on the May 31 RAW, when he and Dorado lost to T-BAR and MACE. Metalik tweeted Dorado during tonight’s RAW and indicated that he will be back next week.

“@LuchadorLD sorry papa for tonight see you next week #simbas [lion face emoji x 2] [Mexican flag emoji],” he wrote.