WWE Announces Injury To Jessi Kamea, Mercedes Martinez To Replace Her On NXT

NXT Superstar Jessi Kamea is currently out of action with an injury. Kamea was set to team with Aliyah during tonight’s NXT show to challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. WWE has just announced that Kamea will be replaced in the title match by Mercedes Martinez.

As seen in the video below, WWE posted video of Robert Stone offering Martinez an envelope of money to return to The Robert Stone Brand for tonight’s match. Martinez took the money and said she expects the other half after the match.

Stone mentioned that Kamea suffered an injury while training. She has not commented on the injury as of this writing, but as of Sunday night she was still planning on wrestling tonight.