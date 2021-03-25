WWE Announces Injury Update On Danny Burch

Danny Burch will miss several months of in-ring action due to his shoulder injury. As noted, Burch suffered a separated shoulder during last week’s NXT main event, which saw he and Oney Lorcan retain the NXT Tag Team Titles over Karrion Kross and NXT Champion Finn Balor. The injury came when Kross hit a double suplex and Burch landed awkwardly.

Vic Joseph noted during this week’s NXT show that Burch is expected to be out of action for 6 months.

NXT General Manager William Regal was forced to vacate the NXT Tag Team Titles due to Burch’s injury. Night One of “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” on Wednesday, April 7 will feature a Triple Threat for the vacant titles with MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma.