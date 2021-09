WWE has announced that Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura will defend against Apollo Crews next Friday night on the Extreme Rules go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

This will be Crews’ rematch for the title after Nakamura won the strap back on the August 13 edition of SmackDown.

As noted, next week’s go-home SmackDown will also feature Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega in Liv’s warm-up before her Extreme Rules match against Carmella.

