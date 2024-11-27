WWE Announces Jade Cargill’s Replacement For Women’s WarGames Match At Survivor Series

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw one-half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill, taken out after she was laid out on top of a damaged car windshield. It was revealed that the injury angle was done because Cargill had a legitimate injury; however, there’s no word yet on what exactly Cargill is dealing with.

Monday night’s episode of RAW saw Cargill’s tag team partner, Bianca Belair, defeat WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax with an assist from Bayley to earn the Advantage for her team in Saturday’s Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Shortly following the show, it was revealed that Bayley would be Cargill’s replacement for the Women’s WarGames Match at Saturday’s PLE.

Now that that information is known, the match will see Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, and IYO SKY take on Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will take place this Saturday, November 30th, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.