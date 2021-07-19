WWE Announces John Cena & More For SmackDown

WWE has announced that John Cena will make his SmackDown return during Friday’s show on FOX.

Friday’s SmackDown will air from two locations – the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami, and the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. There is no word yet on where Cena will be appearing from.

Cena returned at Money in the Bank last night to confront Roman Reigns for their rumored SummerSlam match. He will also open tonight’s RAW to discuss the return.

WWE has also announced Money In the Bank winner Big E vs. WWE IC Champion Apollo Crews for SmackDown, but they did not confirm that the title will be on the line. That match will air live from Rolling Loud, as will Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Here is the updated Smackdown line up for Friday-

-John Cena returns

-Toni Storm debuts

-Possible Non-Title Match: Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews (Rolling Loud in Miami)

-Title Match: Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair (Rolling Loud in Miami)