WWE Announces Joint-Brand Battle Royal For SummerSlam 2023

You can officially pencil in a new match for WWE SummerSlam 2023.

On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced by Michael Cole and Wade Barrett that there will be a “SummerSlam Battle Royal Presented By Slim Jim” match.

After the announcement, which noted that the bout will include Superstars from Raw and SmackDown, LA Knight and Sheamus were the first people announced as entrants for the bout.

