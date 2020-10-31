WWE Announces Line Up For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced several matches for Monday’s RAW episode on the USA Network, including a Guitar on a Pole match. The main theme for Monday’s RAW is that WWE Champion Randy Orton now has a target on his back. The idea is that “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre and Mr. Money In the Bank, The Miz, are all looking to take the gold from Orton. Orton is also preparing for his non-title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

The Guitar on a Pole match will see Jeff Hardy battle Elias. There will be two non-title tag team matches on Monday’s RAW. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will face their Team RAW Survivor Series partners Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day will face Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business. WWE is also teasing that there will be new Superstars confirmed for Team RAW at Survivor Series during Monday’s show.

