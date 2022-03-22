WWE Announces Lineup For Final RAW Before WrestleMania

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE has announced the following for the final RAW before WrestleMania 38, which airs next Monday from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh PA-

-The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

-Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella & Queen Zelina team with Shayna Baszler & Natalya vs. Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks & Naomi

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face off

