WWE Announces Lineup For Final RAW Before WrestleMania

WWE has announced the following for the final RAW before WrestleMania 38, which airs next Monday from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh PA-
-The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio
-Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits
-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella & Queen Zelina team with Shayna Baszler & Natalya vs. Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks & Naomi
-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face off
The final #WWERaw before #WrestleMania next Monday is going to be MASSIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/GVf1OLuU6t
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2022