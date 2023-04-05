WWE Announces Lineup For Next Week’s NXT On USA (4/11/2023)

You can officially pencil in some matches and segments for next week’s WWE NXT.

On the post-Stand & Deliver 2023 episode of NXT on USA, matches and segments were revealed for the show taking place next Tuesday night at 8/7c on USA Network.

A Tank Ledger, Dani Palmer, Oba Femi “coming to NXT” vignette airs and then the commentators ran down the lineup for next week’s show.

Next week we will see Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships. Also scheduled is Cora Jade who will explain her actions in her return this week.

Additionally, Ilja Dragunov goes one-on-one against Von Wagner and if Wagner loses, Robert Stone will leave him, and Duke Hudson’s MVP Trophy Presentation from Chase University will take place.

